WAUSAU, WI – The Badger State Games’ Winter Games are celebrating 32 years of bringing Olympic-style sporting events to Wisconsin, allowing athletes of all ages and abilities to “Go for the Gold”. Those who medal with a Gold, Silver or Bronze are then eligible to compete in the State Games of America taking place in Ames, IA in 2022. Here’s what’s coming up this weekend.

Bowling

This weekend a “SOLD OUT” Coral Lanes will be the site of Winter Games Bowling. Over 100 competitive youth and adult bowlers will Go for the Gold in divisions based upon their game averages. Single bowlers are grouped by 129 & below, 130-149, 150-174, and 175 + average. 3-person teams will compete in divisions of scratch, 549 & below average, and 550 & above average. More details are available at www.visitwausau.com/winter-games-bowling.

Sat, Feb 27, 2021

Coral Lanes

1025 E. Grand Avenue, Rothschild, WI 54474

10:00 am – Pins fly

Badger State Games’ events are hosted in various cities and towns around the state of Wisconsin. For information regarding schedules, locations, athlete sign-ups, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, please visit us at www.badgerstategames.org or call 715-355-8788.

Like this: Like Loading...