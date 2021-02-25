Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s cocktail is a delicious take on the classic Snickers bar – in cocktail form – at The Palms Supper Club, a specialty drink created by Penny Borchardt.

Snickers in a Glass

1/2 oz. vanilla vodka

1/2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

1/2 oz. white chocolate liqueur

1/2 oz. amaretto

heavy cream

chocolate syrup

To create this drink, measure the vodka, Bailey’s, white chocolate liqueur and amaretto, add a splash of heavy cream and pour into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a rocks glass drizzled with chocolate syrup and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

