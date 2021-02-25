Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s cocktail is a delicious take on the classic Snickers bar – in cocktail form – at The Palms Supper Club, a specialty drink created by Penny Borchardt.
Snickers in a Glass
- 1/2 oz. vanilla vodka
- 1/2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream
- 1/2 oz. white chocolate liqueur
- 1/2 oz. amaretto
- heavy cream
- chocolate syrup
To create this drink, measure the vodka, Bailey’s, white chocolate liqueur and amaretto, add a splash of heavy cream and pour into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a rocks glass drizzled with chocolate syrup and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.