  • Aaron G. Nielsen, 51, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Third degree sexual assault-repeater
  • Brandon E. Revoir, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Sex registry violation
  • Bren J. Westerdyk, 37, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 18, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Bryse L. Drake, 19, of Mosinee. Feb. 19, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Weston. Feb. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jason E. Collier, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Joshua J. Morgan, 41, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 18, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Katina L. Mulroy, 35, of Mosinee. Feb. 19, 2021: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • WANTED: Kayla M. Weiks, 34, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 18, 2021: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, bail jumping
  • Mai Thao, 37, of Wausau. Feb. 24, 2021: Capturing an intimate representation
  • WANTED: Megan Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Michael A. Beck, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 19, 2021: Third-offense OWI, bail jumping
  • Michael R. Seehafer, 50, of Wausau. Feb. 24, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Matthew L. Krings, 37, of Nekoosa. Feb. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI
  • Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Schofield. Feb. 24, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 24, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Thomas D. Fisher, 55, of Rothschild. Feb. 19, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI
  • Tony H. Her, 28, of Wausau. Feb. 23, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • WANTED: Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 25, 2021: Forgery, identity theft
  • WANTED: Vanessa L. Laporte, 21, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 24, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Richard D. Goetsch, 52, of Marathon. Feb. 17, 2021: Fleeing an officer, third-offense OWI
  • Mark J. Kovach, 32, of Mosinee. Feb. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked