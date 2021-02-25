Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Aaron G. Nielsen, 51, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Third degree sexual assault-repeater

Brandon E. Revoir, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Sex registry violation

Bren J. Westerdyk, 37, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 18, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryse L. Drake, 19, of Mosinee. Feb. 19, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Weston. Feb. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason E. Collier, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver

Joshua J. Morgan, 41, of Kronenwetter. Feb. 18, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Katina L. Mulroy, 35, of Mosinee. Feb. 19, 2021: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

WANTED: Kayla M. Weiks, 34, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 18, 2021: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, bail jumping



Mai Thao, 37, of Wausau. Feb. 24, 2021: Capturing an intimate representation

WANTED: Megan Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Michael A. Beck, 32, of Wausau. Feb. 19, 2021: Third-offense OWI, bail jumping

Michael R. Seehafer, 50, of Wausau. Feb. 24, 2021: Theft, bail jumping

Matthew L. Krings, 37, of Nekoosa. Feb. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI

Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Schofield. Feb. 24, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, bail jumping

WANTED: Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 24, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Thomas D. Fisher, 55, of Rothschild. Feb. 19, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI

Tony H. Her, 28, of Wausau. Feb. 23, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct



WANTED: Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 25, 2021: Forgery, identity theft

WANTED: Vanessa L. Laporte, 21, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 24, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard D. Goetsch, 52, of Marathon. Feb. 17, 2021: Fleeing an officer, third-offense OWI

Mark J. Kovach, 32, of Mosinee. Feb. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

