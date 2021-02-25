Wausau, Wis. – The city of Wausau will soon be the first in Wisconsin to participate in a pilot program that provides a guaranteed income to a limited number of residents. That means a group of struggling families will receive $500 per month – with no strings attached. At 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point economics professor Jason Davis for a discussion on the pros and cons of guaranteed income programs, and what other north central Wisconsin communities could learn from Wausau’s experience.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to ask questions, or email their thoughts to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...