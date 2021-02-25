By Shereen Siewert
UPDATE: A Green Alert for a missing veteran has been canceled. Officials say they have made contact.
See the original story below.
A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran classified as “at risk,” according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice notification.
Police say Sean D. Hitchcock, 35, was last seen Feb. 17 in Madison. Hitchcock is from the Baraboo/Madison area.
He is described as a white man who is 5’9″ tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hitchcock is a veteran who has not been in contact with family members or his VA resources in more than a week.
He could be driving a copper 2017 Nissan Frontier with the Wisconsin license plate NY4534.
Police say Hitchcock’s family is concerned for his safety. Anyone with information about his location should call local police for a welfare check or call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.