A new organization in north central Wisconsin whose sole purpose is to develop and operate a shared space nonprofit center is halfway to its fundraising goal of $5 million by March of 2021.

The mission of Community Partners Campus is to help our community nonprofits meet client needs with an emphasis on food, clothing, shelter, medical, mental health and social well-being. CPC intends to lease below-market-rate office and warehouse space and provide services such as information technology system, meeting rooms, medical and distribution space designed for efficiency, an executive director, facility maintenance and community room with kitchen.



CPC has an accepted an offer to purchase the structure at 364 Grand Ave., Wausau. The organization plans to completely remodel the existing structure and add a roughly 7,000-square-foot food bank/warehouse. The remodeled facility will house eight nonprofit partners having a mission-driven purpose to serve disadvantaged families and individuals.



To donate, visit CPC’s website at cpcwausau.org and click on Join the Cause or send your donation directly to Community Partners Campus, PO Box 1403, Wausau, WI 54402-1403

Like this: Like Loading...