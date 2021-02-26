Now through March 7, The Family Radio Networks’ 29th annual Help for the Homeless hygiene drive is collecting personal hygiene and cleaning products for 86 Wisconsin crisis agencies in 19 east, northeast and central Wisconsin communities.

People are encouraged to donate supplies at work, church, school or at public collection sites, Festival Foods and Walgreens stores in participating communities. Items needed include laundry soap, hair and dental care items, deodorant, diapers and other personal care and cleaning products.

Financial donations may be made online through the Help for the Homeless page at TheFamily.net. Checks may be sent to The Family Radio Network in Appleton, with Help for the Homeless written on the memo line.

Donations of supplies and financial support will be used in the nearest participating community to where they come from.

