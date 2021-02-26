Wayne “Coach” Steffenhagen

Wayne “Coach” Steffenhagen, 79, of Weston passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Wayne was born on April 30, 1941, in Lake City, MN to the late Dorance and Julia (Tiedeman) Steffenhagen. After completing high school, Wayne went on to study at the University of Minnesota. It was there that he met the love of his life and wife, Sondra Spencer. Together they raised three wonderful children, Kelly, Jay, and Todd.

To many, Wayne was known as Coach, the legendary D.C. Everest football coach who led his team out onto the field for 33 years. To his family, he was a humble man from humble beginnings. He grew up on the family farm in Lake City, Minnesota. It was there that he learned about hard work and tenacity. After completing his studies at the UMN, Coach began his journey in teaching physical education. He had a gift for helping his students recognize their strengths, even when they couldn’t see it themselves. He was consistent, engaging, and always willing to share his advice. He loved working with the youth in his community. He wanted to motivate them, to push them to be the very best that they could be, and they were. Wayne was a great partner to Sondra for 56 years. Together they enjoyed going to Door County and Arizona, spending time with their family and friends – always helping each other to be the very best versions of themselves. To his children, he was a consistent and loving father who was supportive, always available, who shared with them his love, his time, and his knowledge of life. For his grandchildren, he was a loving and doting man who made it a point to support them in any activity that they participated in. To his community, he was an inspiration, a legacy, a man who has helped mentor countless students and athletes to become the very best version of themselves. He was a man who loved to cheer on his state teams, a car fanatic, someone who took great pride in his yard; always making sure the grass was perfect. He enjoyed looking for motivational sayings and using them in his everyday life. Wayne Steffenhagen was an important part of our community and while his physical presence will be missed, his legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of the lives he has touched.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Sondra; his children Kelly (Jim) Essman, Jay, and Todd (Vicki) Steffenhagen; grandchildren, Nathan (Imane Benchekroun) Essman, Marina Essman, Matthew Essman, and Andrew (Kellen Baker) Steffenhagen and Hannah (Sophie Love) Steffenhagen; grand-pups, Lexie, Bodhi, Winny, and Rainy; his brother-in-law, Todd (Debbi) Spencer; his uncle Ray Tiedeman; nephews, Mike and Blake (Stephanie) Tiedeman and Matt (Brooke) Spencer; nieces, Stephanie Spencer and Jacki Coates; as well as many cousins and relatives in MN, WI, CO, and CA.

A private family service will take place at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel. Pastor Richard Block will officiate. A recording of the service will be available on his obituary page beginning Sunday, March 7. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials.

The family wishes to thank the community for their continued love and support. He repeated this often, “I feel lucky and blessed to have had the opportunity to teach and coach so many quality young men.”

Marsha Nitzsche

Marsha “Hambone” Nitzsche, age 84, of Wausau died on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Stonecrest Assisted Living.

Marsha was born on August 3, 1936 in the Town of Rib Mountain to the late Henry and Victoria (Raasch) Mohr. She married Robert Nitzsche on November 5, 1955 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1988.

Marsha loved gardening and going to the races. She also enjoyed all her travels with her best friend, Sis. She was a wonderful homemaker and her beautiful handwriting made her a wonderful sign maker at Arlans as well. Marsha and Robert were founding members of the Northcentral Wisconsin Gas and Steam Engine Club in Edgar. She was also a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church and the VFW Ladies Auxillary.

Marsha is survived by her children Marcy (Lyle) Nowak, John (Mary Jo) Nitzsche, Torey (Kevin) Teske, and Randy (Candice) Nitzsche; grandchildren Jason Nitzsche, Jenny Wegner, Kelly Jensen, Linda Curtis, Angela Garske, and Mandy Kostroski; great grandchildren Eve, Eden, Max, Marisol, Esmeralda, Emeric, Brooklyn, Brettan, Daylan, Mayson, Tristan, and Tanner; sister Dorothy Nikolai; brothers Wayne Mohr and Bud (Kathy) Mohr; and best friend Rae Ann “Sis” Dumont.

Besides her parents and husband, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers John Mohr and Don “Dinty” Mohr.

Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. The Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will take place from 2:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. A recording of the service will be available 24 hours after the service at www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Stonecrest, as well as the in home nurses from Interm Health Care for their love and care.

Susan J. Holtman

Susan Jane Holtman, 62, Merrill, passed away peacefully Monday, February 22, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born April 9, 1958 in Wausau to the late Robert James and Shirley Jane (Jaeks) Barrick. She graduated from DC Everest high school and while working at federal mogul as an inspector she met Todd Holtman. The couple began dating in November 1988 and on November 4, 1989 the couple married in Schofield. They were blessed with two daughters; Melanie and Heather.

Susan was a very kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a lot of love to share with family and friends and was very generous. Despite her long journey with cancer, she was always positive and fought hard. One of Susan’s favorite times was vacationing in Kauai. She also enjoyed bobber fishing, crafting, gardening and garage sailing.

Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Todd; daughters, Melanie (Brandon Marturano) Holtman and Heather (Brandon) Knoop; grandchildren, Aaron, Ashton and Audrinna; brothers, Joe (Patty) Barrick, Dave Barrick and Dan Barrick; and extended family and friends.

The family will have a private service at a later date for Susan. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

DuWayne A. Graveen

DuWayne Arthur Graveen, passed away to his heavenly

home on Sunday February 21, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Palliative Care Unit in Wausau Wisconsin. He was born at his parents’ home to the late Arthur and Arline (Hickman) Graveen in Wausau, Wisconsin May 13, 1937.

On August 18, 1962 he married Bonnie Hintz, they were married for 58 years. They moved to Rib Mountain in 1968 to raise their family, living at the same home he helped build, until the time of his death.

He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau, was a

Christian. He went to Wausau High School. He joined the Air Force in

the mid-1950s and worked as an Electrician, stationed at Greenville Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was able to visit many places and see

many things while in service. After returning to Wausau in the 1960s,

he worked many different jobs, including driving armored car,

construction and at the paper mill. He was a hardworking man and

worked 29 years for Purolator Courier, where he met many close

friends. Then was a private contractor until his retirement in 2015.

He was a fun loving and easy going guy.

He would go out of the way to help anyone in need. Always enjoyed a good story, had a smile on his face and an unforgettable laugh. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family and friends visiting on his front porch where many stories and memories were made.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed raising hell, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He especially enjoyed playing Sheepshead. He also enjoyed history, nature, dogs, watching birds, planting trees, Nascar, motorcycle and Sprint races.

DuWayne was preceded in death by his oldest son Rick Graveen who

passed unexpectedly in 2014. All four of his sisters, Marjorie (Neil)

Archie, Carol (Bill) Zastrow, Nancy Loy and Darlo (John) Akey. Two

Brother-in-laws Bill Hintz and Don (Carol) Hintz. His beloved dog The

Bear.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Graveen, one son Mark Graveen,

Wausau, WI and one daughter, Kim (J.J) Manowski, Mosinee, WI, three beloved grandsons Devon, Eyan and Jake Manowski. Daughter-in-law Mary Graveen and her son Jason (Jen) Kummerow. Brother-in-law Charles Loy, In-laws JoAnn Hintz, Janet (Joel) McClure, Evie (Darold) Wegner, Ginnie Hintz, Kathy (Ron) Speener, Bruce (Joyce) Hintz, best friend “Jake”-Bob Jacobson and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was truly loved and will be forever missed.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm until the time of the service. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m Sunday March 7, 2021 at Highland Community Church; 1005 N. 28th Ave Wausau. Pastor Dave Mahler will officiate.

Susan E. Wanta

Susan Eve (Damask) Wanta, 103, from Green Bay passed away peacefully at Odd Fellows Nursing Home on February 24, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1917, to Leo and Frances (Koziczkowski) Damask and raised by Leo and Helen Dombeck-Kozicki) Damask.

She married Emil Wanta on October 26, 1937 at Sacred Heart Church, Polonia, WI. They were married for 63 years. Emil passed away on February 2, 2001.

She is survived by her children, Josephine, Daniel. Theresa, Leona, and Evelyn and by her siblings; William (Jeanette), Edwin (Betty) and Maurice (Sandy) Damask, along with 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil, siblings, Virginia Cain, Dorothy Newman, Joseph Kozicki, Alois Domaszek, Hattie Leibe, Daniel, and Sylvester Damask.

Services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Greg Bohren. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Matz

Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Matz, 64 of Weston, died on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston after courageously battling cancer for over five years.

Kelly was born on November 14, 1956 in Tigerton, the son of LaVerne Matz and Jeanette (Foth) Nemetz.

On September 26, 1992, Kelly was united in marriage to Kelle Mavis at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Kelly worked for Fed Mogel for 12 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. The couple enjoyed riding their Harley all over the US and visited many states. They were members of the local Hog Chapter and volunteered for numerous events including the MDA and Children’s Hospital.

Family was very important to Kelly and he enjoyed smoking meats with his son and would often be found spending time with his great nieces and nephews.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Kelle Matz of Weston; two children, Kaleb Matz of Weston and Brenda Matz of Green Bay; his mother, Jeanette Nemetz of Weston; brother, Randy (Theresa) Matz of Wausau as well as two sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father and brother, Greg Matz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Mike Fox will officiate.

Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held from 1pm on Saturday at the church, until the time of service.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

Nancy L. Springer

Nancy L. Springer, 66, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Manawa Community Living Center.

She was born September 27, 1954 in Wausau, daughter of the late Henry and Elva (Trygg) Ripplinger. On August 3, 1974 she married Daniel Springer.

She was an avid crafter who enjoyed knitting and cross stitch. She also loved to complete puzzles and play board games with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel; children Lisa Springer and Kevin Springer; grandchildren Chayli, Makayla, Dominic, Austin, Emmalynn, and Natalia; and two sisters Mrs Lois Pope and Mrs. Robbie Horton.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Karren.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Current social distancing protocols will be observed and face coverings are required for all who attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

