(WAUSAU)-From the very beginning of the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard members have had to transport the rifles, flags, and other items to cemeteries, churches, and funeral homes in private vehicles. Often times, it was difficult to find adequate vehicles when needed.

After reviewing various options that fit the Honor Guard’s needs, as well as the Post’s general needs, a Ram 1500 Quad Cab SLT was purchased from Brickner’s of Wausau. The truck will be used primarily by the Honor Guard while performing Military Rites, safely transporting the rifles, flags, and stands for the final salute to a fallen veteran.

The vehicle purchase became financially possible through donations received from the Connexus Cares Foundation, Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin Self Directed Fund, and an Anonymous donor with the intent for the post to apply these funds in a manner that directly supports area veterans.

Thanks to Post 10 officers Ray Bender, Dennis Borchardt and Bob Weller for coordinating the financial donations, vehicle research and purchase.

Our Honor Guard truck was beautifully detailed by FlipSide Graphics of Wausau and will now be the Post’s moving billboard supporting veterans.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

