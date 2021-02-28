Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Read to Kids Volunteer Opportunities. On Read across America Day (March 2), read a book virtually, or send a book in the mail to a child you know. Volunteer to pick up books at the library, a free bookshelf or a free little library. https://www.unitedwaymc.org/improve-lives/education/ready-to-read/

Help with Homework and Make Sure Assignments are Done. If you care about students and the challenges they have faced these past months, you can help. Members of the Boys and Girls Club, grades 4-12 need homework help weekdays from 3-5pm. Contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203.

Calling Adults and Children who Like to Make Cards! Childcaring is collecting homemade cards as a thank you to early childhood professionals to be distributed on Child Care Provider Appreciation Day: May 7. Volunteer groups, families, and children can donate by April 1. Project details: https://childcaring.org/beta/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/thankyoucardposter.pdf Contact 715-841-9490 or info@childcaring.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Books/Magazines for Hospice Patients. Heartland Hospice accepts new or like new books and magazines with popular themes: animals, farms, travel, music, poetry, chicken soup for the soul books, history and landscapes. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or at Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Dual-Language Books Wanted. McLit Marathon County Literacy utilizes books for children or adults who are bilingual. If you have gently, used or new books to donate contact Connie at 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Cloth Book Bags for Children. Children’s Wisconsin can share newly sewn book bags with children during home office and home visits. For more information, contact Emily at ehannemann@chw.org or 715-843-1892. Do not deliver to the office without arranging it with staff there. Thank you.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

