(Rothschild, WI) – On March 12th – 14th, the 11th annual Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show will again fill the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild, WI. This indoor/outdoor show has become the place to discover and explore the RV and camping lifestyle. It is also the place to purchase the RV, camper, motorhome or camping equipment of choice at discount prices.

Seven Wisconsin dealers will showcase a large selection of the newest RV’s, campers, motorhomes, toy haulers, park models, trailers and power sports. Campgrounds, tent camping, equipment, services and other outdoor recreational exhibits will also be featured. Family activities including the popular Trout Pond, Bill’s Musky Club Kids Casting and the Ice Cream Peddler will add to the fun.

Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show hours are Friday, March 12th from 3 PM to 8 PM; Saturday, March 13th from 9 AM to 6 PM; and Sunday, March 14th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Adult admission is $8.00; youth under 12 are free. A military discount is offered. Parking is free.

The Central Wisconsin Expo Center is located in the Cedar Creek Mall off of Interstate 39 Exit 185 in Rothschild, Wisconsin with four lane access from throughout the state.

The Central WI RV & Camping Show is produced by Fishing-Boating-Outdoor of Lakewood, Wisconsin. Show information is available at www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com

