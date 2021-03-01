By Shereen Siewert

Formal charges are expected Monday for a 25-year-old Green Bay woman who led Lincoln County deputies on a high speed pursuit that ended near Minocqua.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, a pursuit began Saturday on Hwy. 51. Deputies trailed the woman at speeds topping 85 mph, traveling north toward Minocqua, but eventually terminated the pursuit.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect and have not issued any additional details about how the chase began or ended. The woman is facing charges of fleeing an officer, failure to appear and bail jumping. Police say she was also subject to a felony probation warrant and was issued multiple citations upon her arrest.

This is a developing story. Wausau Pilot & Review requested an incident report and will update when more information is received.

Like this: Like Loading...