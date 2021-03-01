Students who plan to take the ACT course can prepare for the test through a virtual course offered by the Office of Continuing Education and Outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau.

The ACT Prep Course will be offered online from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6. Students will work with past ACT tests and content, taught by UW-Stevens Point faculty members.

The session assists students by covering English usage, mechanics and rhetorical skills, math problem-solving strategies, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, test-taking strategies, science data representation and analysis and interpretation of research summaries and conflicting hypotheses.

The course fee is $45. To register by March 4 or for more information, go to www.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/ACT-Prep-Course.aspx or email cgunders@uwsp.edu.

