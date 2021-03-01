By Shereen Siewert

From beer battered cod to pan fried walleye, there’s no better place for a fish fry than central Wisconsin, am I right?

During the Lenten season, many restaurants amp up their fish fry offerings, adding Wednesday options and other specials, too. But which area bars and restaurants have the best fish fries of all? Answer our survey below before noon on Friday and let’s find out, in our annual Best Fish Fry competition.

On Friday afternoon, we’ll tally the votes and write a feature on the top 10 choices in the area, with information on their specialties, menu, prices and hours — a guide to the must-visit restaurants during the 40-day Lenten season and beyond.

If you’d like to drop us a line to tell us why your choice should be at the top of the list, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. We may include your comment in our story on Friday, so be sure to include your name and city of residence – and photos you might have taken of that great meal are welcome, too.

Vote on! And may the best fish fry win.

