Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Andrew Matson and Ashley Hall announce the birth of their son Sylas John, born at 8:02 a.m. Feb. 26, 2021. Sylas weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

James Makowski and Ashley Pinkert announce the birth of their daughter Nova James Lorraine, born at 7:25 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021. Nova weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Daniel and Melissa Fenske announce the birth of their son Wyatt Lee, born at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021. Wyatt weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Brandon Rew-Duginske and Betsy Lang announce the birth of their daughter Evelyn Mae, born at 9:41 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021. Evelyn weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Dakota Kaiser and Rachel Sheldon announce the birth of their daughter Grace Louise, born at 2:59 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021. Grace weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Vincent Miller and Sanja Ermeling announce the birth of their son Vincent Charles, born at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 23, 2021. Vincent weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Daniel Giffin and Kaeleigh Roesler announce the birth of their son Evorett James, born at 6:47 a.m. Feb. 21, 2021. Evorett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

