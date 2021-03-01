(WAUSAU)– Wausau West High School is proud to introduce Jon Albee as the new Head Warrior Baseball Coach. Coach Albee is well known around the Wausau baseball community teaching baseball to area youth for more than 10 years.

Coach Albee served as the Head Baseball Coach at Edgar from 1999 – 2013. He has more than 20 years of teaching experience and currently teaches science at John Muir Middle School. Besides a long tenure as a high school baseball coach, Albee brings a skill set of developing character and leadership abilities in his students and players.

We are excited for our Warrior baseball players and program under Coach Albee’s leadership.

A Wednesday, March 3 meeting, after school at West, is planned to introduce Coach Albee to all boys interested in playing baseball at West.

