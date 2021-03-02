(WAUSAU)-The Wausau American Legion Post 10 met on February 16, 2021 and the Sons of The American Legion (S.A.L) Squadron 10 was honored with two letters of commendation from the WI. Detachment Commander, three citations of achievement and a display of 100% squadron (membership) ribbons for 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The Sons of The American Legion was created in 1932 as an organization within The American Legion. The S.A.L. is made up of boys and men of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the United States military and became eligible for membership in The American Legion. Together, members of The American Legion along with the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of The American Legion and the American Legion Riders make up what is known as The Legion Family. All the organizations place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.

Jon Greenwood currently serves as the Squadron Commander of the Wausau Squadron 10 and has been a member since 2001. He started playing Taps regularly with the Post 10 Honor Guard in 2002 and has played at over 820 local funerals and ceremonies. Jon also plays in the Wausau Symphony, Wausau Concert Band, Merrill City Band, Mosinee Community Band, The Bull Falls Blas Musikanten Band, The Swing City Dance Band and the Harold Schauer Orchestra.

For more information contact Jon Greenwood, Commander

S.A.L. Squadron 10

715-675-3984

Photo and story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...