(Wausau) Congratulations to Wausau West High School DECA members Tim DeLoye, Maddux Federici, Paige Harvey, and Ben Stangel, recipients of 2021 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Awards, for being academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders!

Only 16 Wisconsin high school seniors received the award this year. In addition, Tim, Paige, and Ben are enrolled in Advanced Marketing, a capstone course at West High earning dual credit at Northcentral Technical College. Their names will be highlighted at the Virtual International Conference streaming from Anaheim, California in April and presented with a certificate.

Maddux is enrolled in Hospitality and Tourism. DECA is a career and technical student organization composed of more than 220,000 students who are interested in careers in marketing, entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, or management.

For more information about DECA Emerging Leader Honor Awards, visit the full article HERE.

The West High DECA Chapter Advisors are Carl Hert and Taryn Fuller.

