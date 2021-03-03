SCHOFIELD – Greenheck Group was named in February as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Midsized Employers.

Companies considered for this award were rated by nationwide survey respondents on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and overall company image, according to Greenheck. Greenheck Group ranked as one of the top 250 midsized companies in the nation and one of the top 15 manufacturers nationally in the midsized category. Greenheck was also selected for this award in 2019.

“Greenheck Group is honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award yet again,” said Carrie Strobel, Greenheck Group vice president of human resources, in a news release. “Our team members play a significant role in providing clean, safe indoor air with the products manufactured in our facilities. The past 11 months have been unexpected; this recognition reflects our company culture and the ongoing efforts made by every Greenheck Group team member to live our values.”

Employers are chosen based on results from an independent survey distributed to more than 50,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies that employ more than 1,000 people, according to Greenheck.

