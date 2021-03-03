The annual race that honors the legacy left behind by 14-year-old Forrest Goetsch has been cancelled this year in the interest of safety for all participants, volunteers and committee members. The Forrest Goetsch Memorial Run was scheduled for June 19.

Organizers will bring it back June 18, 2022, at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.

“Postponing until next year provides the best possible option to deliver the Forrest’s Run experience our participants and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition, which spans 10 years,” said Steve Goetsch, president of Forrest Goetsch Charities.

The memorial run is a two- and five- mile fun run that raises money for a range of local causes through Forrest Goetsch Charities. Forrest Goetsch died in 2009 during a D.C. Everest High school cross country practice of sudden cardiac failure.

The run draws hundreds of participates each year. And to date, the charity has disbursed more than $100,000 in donations to students, organizations, local police departments, and fire departments.

