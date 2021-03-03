WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will offer several ways learners can continue their education and advance their careers this spring: Late start courses, late start programs and test-out options.

One start date doesn’t fit everyone’s schedule. That’s why NTC offers late start courses and programs that begin throughout March. Whether prospective learners are interested in starting a program at NTC or are considering their options while taking a gap year due to COVID, late start courses and programs give everyone an opportunity to still get started this spring.



Additionally, prospective learners can earn credit for what they already know from the comfort of their own home through NTC’s virtual test-out options.



“You shouldn’t have to sit in a classroom to relearn the skills that you have already mastered on the job,” said Wendi Ludwig, credit for prior learning coordinator. “We believe that work experience matters, which is why NTC has developed 500+ test-out options for those who want to prove their skills.”



More than 60 percent of NTC’s test-out options can be completed virtually by either utilizing technology to demonstrate skills, completing a test online or submitting a portfolio of work. After a test-out option is complete, it is evaluated by NTC’s industry-expert faculty to determine if college credit can be awarded. Assessment fees range from $50 – $90. Due to the generosity of the NTC Foundation, the cost of test-out assessment fees is covered through a scholarship for all military veterans.



Programs with virtual test-out options include business management, leadership development and early childhood education. Several test-out options are also available for general education classes such as written communication, intro to psychology and intro to sociology. In-person test-out options are also available at NTC campuses.



To get started, contact NTC’s credit for prior learning coordinator by calling 715-803-1023 or emailing studentrecords@ntc.edu.



To see the late start courses or programs that are available at NTC this spring, visit www.ntc.edu/latestart.

Like this: Like Loading...