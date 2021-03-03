Cole Engebretson

Wausau West High School seniors Cole Engebretson and Reuben Mathias have been named 2021 Kohl Excellence Scholars, the Wausau School District announced this week.

Reuben Mathias

Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship through the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation. Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

