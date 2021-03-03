Wausau West High School seniors Cole Engebretson and Reuben Mathias have been named 2021 Kohl Excellence Scholars, the Wausau School District announced this week.
Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship through the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation. Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.