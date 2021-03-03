Learn about conserving Wisconsin’s waterways, from local wetlands to the Great Lakes, during the first public water conference held through UW-Stevens Point’s Extension Lakes program.

The 2021 Wisconsin Water Week conference, Navigating in Turbulent Times, will be held March 8-12, live and online, with nearly 300 researchers, managers and educators sharing the latest information and ideas to keep Wisconsin waters healthy.

“This is a week of inspiring content and connections among water lovers,” said Eric Olson, director of Extension Lakes. “Participants will interact with different experts in water-related fields. In addition to getting answers to their water questions, they’ll know that they are not alone in their work to take care of lakes, rivers, groundwater and drinking water.”

Keynote speakers Monday through Wednesday mornings will be followed by interactive afternoons with live panel presentations and small group discussions. Thursday will have a regional focus and Friday a local focus.

The conference builds on momentum from the last two years, including the Wisconsin Assembly Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality and the Governor’s Year of Clean Drinking Water in 2019, Olson said. “This event will highlight many bipartisan water strategies we can explore and implement.”

Registration is open at wisconsinlakes.org at a cost of $20 per day.

