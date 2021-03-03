Thomas K. Beese

Thomas “Tom” Beese, 72 of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2021, while wintering in Florida.

Tom was born on December 30, 1948 to the late Carl and Irene (Krueger) Beese in Wausau. He graduated from Wausau High School, attended Northern Michigan University, and earned a bachelor’s degree from California Coast University. Tom served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. He later joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Judy Ludwig on August 30, 1974, at Peace United Church of Christ, Schofield.

Tom was very involved in the community of Wausau. He belonged to and was a life member of Wausau Elks Lodge 248, The Man of Honor Society, and the American Legion Post 10 of Wausau. He was a faithful member of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder of the church. Tom enjoyed a game of golf, playing Sheepshead, and spent the last 12 winters with Judy and other friends in Florida.

Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy, of Wausau; children, Scott (Erin) Beese, Jim Beese, Amanda Johnson, and Andrew (Holly) Beese; siblings, Barb (Scott) Wipfli, James (Barb) Beese, Irene (Brian) Schnelle, Norman (Betsy) Beese, Mary Jo (John) Nitzsche, and Karl (Penny) Beese. He is further survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and step-mother, Lorraine (Bofinger) Beese.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Ave, Schofield. Pastor Jim Gates will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Covenant Community Presbyterian Church or to the Man of Honor Society.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Tom’s service will be live-streamed and made available for future viewing on his obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com.

“God bless you.”

Maralee M. Shanak

Maralee Mae Shanak, 94, Wausau, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Sylvan Crossing on Evergreen Senior Living Center under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Maralee was born April 26, 1926 in the Town of Hewitt to the late George and Marie (Seymour) Beck. Her father died when she was very young prompting her teenaged brother, Gordon, to step up to take care of the family and be a father figure to Maralee. She attended the Pershing School in the town of Hewitt which was a one room schoolhouse. Maralee married the love of her life, Nicholas “Nick” Shanak on April 4, 1945. The couple was blessed with three children: Judy, Gary and Audrey. Together, the couple ran Shanak’s Garage and Beer Bar from 1945-75 before shutting down the beer bar and Shanak’s Auto Salvage continued until 2012. Maralee and Nick celebrated 75 wonderful years together prior to Nick’s death on March 11, 2020.

Maralee was a very quick-witted woman with a great sense of humor whose occasional temper earned her the nickname “Blister” from brother, Gordon. She dearly loved her family and treasured her grandchildren. Over the years she was active with the St. Paul UCC Mother’s Club and Order of the Eastern Star. Free time often found her working in her garden (both vegetables and flowers), knitting and sewing, and creating wonderful things with her baking and cooking talents. Her baking was so good, that she sometimes had to hide her lemon pie so that Nick and grandson, Jeff, would not finish it off before it was time to serve.

Maralee is survived by her loving children, Judy (Wesley) Manning, Gary (Kelly) Shanak and Audrey (Arlo) Schlund; grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Manning, Brad (Ivy) Manning, Nicole (Jesse) Hoffman, Jaclyn (Nick) Hanke, Jon (Katy-Jane) Shanak, Ben (Laura) Schlund and Mike (Kara) Schlund; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Vivian, Calvin, Cedar, Harman, Lorelai, Natalie, Finley, Alice, Leo and Archer; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon, Elvern, Virginia and Delos.

The funeral service for Maralee will be at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home Wausau Chapel. Pr. John Stansky will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday. There will be a committal at 11:00 AM on Monday at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Aspirus Health Foundation (Aspirus Health Foundation for Hospice Care, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401).

Sincere appreciation goes to Jodi and the staff of Sylvan Crossing on Evergreen Senior Living Center, Bernie from Palliative Care and the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

David J. Dulak

David John Dulak, 59, of Town of Easton, passed away peacefully at home after spending the weekend with his beloved grandchildren on February 21, 2021.

Dave was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 31, 1961, to the late Joseph and Theda (Brabant) Dulak. He was raised in Menominee, Michigan, and lived in Wausau, Wisconsin for the past 30 years. He graduated from Marian University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Dave was known for his boisterous personality, drive, and work ethic.

Dave held his friends and family above all else. He thought of his sons David, Brenton, and Micah as his greatest accomplishments. He spoke with at least one of his sons daily. In recent years he had turned all of his energy and focus on turning his property into a wooded wonderland for his two grandchildren Myra and Merritt from David and his wife Betsy, and he was overjoyed when he recently learned of a third grandchild from Micah and his wife Hillary.

Dave’s drive didn’t end with providing for his family, it also extended to his hobbies. What started as a joy of the outdoors and bird hunting turned into Dave founding König Kennels, where he raised and bred German Shorthair Pointers. His dogs were highly sought after, winning several National Hunt Test Titles awarded by NAVDHA and featured in magazines. What he thought of as a hobby, most would look at as a full-time job. Dave loved his dogs and the bond he shared with them while hunting.

Dave had an unbelievable work ethic. He spent the majority of his career employed by Borregaard Lignotech USA. For nearly 30 years he consistently led and contributed to global initiatives as a Global Business Process Manager.

Dave’s absence will leave a lasting mark and he will be missed by many, as he was loved by all he met. He is survived by his sons David (Betsy), Brenton, Micah (Hillary); grandchildren Myra and Merritt as well as a third on the way; his siblings Joe, Diane, and Jim; and his former wife Laurie Hamblen. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his half-brothers, Robert, and Dennis De’Brabant.

The family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date in the spring or early summer. Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Janice E. Normand

Janice E. Normand, 81, Wausau, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Tender Reflections in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born July 29, 1939 in Wausau, daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Modrow) Krueger. On October 22, 1960, she married Gordon E. Normand in Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2001.

Janice was a 1957 graduate of Wausau High School. For 37 years, she worked for Wausau Insurance Company until her retirement. Janice kept in touch with many of her co-workers following retirement and enjoyed meeting them out for luncheon’s and other gatherings. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Wausau.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends at the cottage on Lake Nokomis and her trips to Nevada with her special friends.

Survivors include, her son, Brian (Oma) Normand; her grandson, Brandon (Casey Ristow) Normand; five siblings, Darlene (Derald) Kell, Leila Howland, Judy (Dan) Wadzinski, Tom Krueger and Rick (Kim) Krueger; special friends, Jan and Jr., Pat, Lorna and Donnie; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Gordon, she was preceded in death by two infant daughters; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn A. Normand, three siblings, Carol (Ed) Rhyner, Ron (Sandy) Krueger and Diane (Mike) Goetz; brother-in-law, John Howland; nephew, Steve Kell; and special friends, Jan and Ralph, Nancy, and Lylas.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Rebecca Voss will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend. The funeral service will be livestreamed at Noon on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.

Private burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Gwen Albrecht

Gwen Albrecht, 62, Wausau, passed away on February 14, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her family after a two year battle with cancer.

Gwen was born on January 21, 1959 in southeastern Wisconsin to Donald and Adeline (Vesely) Marthaler. The Marthaler family moved to Saukville, WI and then to Tennessee during her childhood, before landing in Brokaw, WI when Gwen was in middle school. She was an exceptional student who was a member of the National Honors Society when she graduated from Wausau East High School in 1977. She went to the UW Extension for two years and then to UW-Madison to complete her Bachelors of Science degree in Plant Pathology, graduating in 1981.

In 1983 Gwen landed a retail sales position at JCPenney in downtown Wausau then helped open the JCPenney store in the Wausau Center Mall later that year. Gwen continued to work at JCPenney for the next 31 years until the store closed in 2014. During that time, Gwen held many positions including catalog manager and customer service supervisor. At JCPenney, she made many friends and through one friend met her husband, Dale Albrecht. After a brief engagement, Dale and Gwen married in 1991 and would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this May. Upon the closing of the JCPenney store in Wausau, Gwen found her niche working for West Corporation where she used her people skills to continue to meet customer needs. In the short time that she was there she was frequently praised for her excellent communication skills. Upon learning of her passing, her supervisor stated that Gwen “made them all better people.”

Gwen set an example for all of us – to be better friends, colleagues, spouses, mothers, and family members. We were all truly blessed to have her in our lives – from the fresh homemade pies and cookies to having someone that listened no matter what the topic. Gwen always had something to say, but felt strongly that everyone was entitled to their own opinion, and did not think less of them if their opinion differed from hers.

She loved many things: road trips with Dale, her large extended family, hosting small events, reading, writing, and painting. Some of us were blessed with her original artwork and will treasure it always. Gwen was always the best at finding a bargain, quick with a pun for any occasion, and truly wanted everyone to reach their full potential. But the thing she valued the most was time spent with family and friends.

Survivors include: husband, Dale Albrecht, Wausau, sister, Christine (Steve Schreiber) Marthaler, Wausau, brother, Robert Marthaler, Madison, sister-in-laws Barbara Marthaler, Gleason, and Karen Richards, Milwaukee, and nieces Aja Chirpke, Stephanie (Travis) Augustine, Amie Lee, and Chelsea Richards.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Adeline (Vesely) Marthaler, and two brothers, Russell and Scott Marthaler.

A celebration of life will be held in Gwen’s honor in the summer of 2021.

Mary L. Kort

Mary Lou Kort, 70, passed away peacefully at Wausau Manor under the care of Interim Healthcare Hospice on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lavern and Marcella Kort.



She graduated from DC Everest High School and UW Stevens Point. Her favorite hobbies included quilting, needle work, reading, planning and cooking for family events, and spending time at the cottage on Great Bass Lake.



Mary especially appreciated the kindness and friendship shown her, over the years, by her cousin Kathy Schmirler and good friend, Sue Klingbile.



She is survived by her brothers Robert (Ardis) of Merrill, Richard (Sherry) of Weston, Donald (Susan) of Minocqua, and Thomas (Jill) of Rothschild as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary lived by her words of love: “Family is Everything”



The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Wausau Manor and Interim Healthcare Hospice who comforted her in the final days of her life.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David M. King

David M. King, infant son of Patrick and Katherine (Sommers) King of Edgar, was born to life and entered into eternal life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Taylor; paternal grandparents, Mike and Linda King, Edgar; maternal grandparents, Steve and Peg Sommers, Afton, MN; maternal great-grandmother, Katie Olson, Cottage Grove, MN; and is further survived by other relatives.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Albert J Kunze

Albert J Kunze, Jr., 89 of Wausau passed away on February 25, 2021 at home. He was born on January 17, 1932 to Albert Kunze, Sr. and Loretta (Ohlinger) Kunze, Abbotsford, WI.



He was united in marriage to Elizabeth ‘Bette’ Gierl on June 8, 1954. They later separated but reunited after a few years.



He served in the Army with the 578th Signal Corps during the Korean War. He was honored with a stone memorial at High Ground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville as well as a member of the American Legion Post 4. He was proud to participate in an honor flight to Washington DC.



Albert was employed by several companies, most notably by Brauns Sales & Service, Athens as a gas delivery truck driver and Kings Campers, Wausau, as a service technician.



He is survived by former wife, Bette, his sons Glenn (Sandra) Kunze and Randy (Laurie) Kunze, grandchildren Wes (Jacki) Kunze and their children Autumn and Sienna, Amber (Andrew) Johnson and their children Annaliese and Aaryan, Megan Kunze an Jaclyn Kunze, Brett (Alernie ‘Nheca’) Kunze and their children, Jericho and Brittanie, Jennifer (Chris) Witkowski and their children Joshua and Alyssa. He also survived by his brother Donald (Lucianne) Kunze and sister Mary Weiler and sister-in-law Marian (Pete) Schemenaur.



He was preceded by his parents Albert and Loretta Kunze, a brother, Anthony Kunze and a brother-in-law, Elroy Weiler.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aspirus Hospice Service for their compassionate care.



A private family service will be held at a later date along with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Athens WI.

Rose M.Platta

Rose Marie Platta, age 89, beloved wife of the late Richard Platta, devoted mother to Rhonda Karlen, Robin Chimniak, and Royce Platta, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill, Wisconsin, where she had resided since March of 2015, most recently under the care of Aspirus at Home Hospice. Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4:30 to 5:30. Prayer service will be at 5:30. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1708 E. 10th St., Merrill. The mass will be live streamed on FaceBook.

Rose Marie Platta was born August 26, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Martha Halkoski (nee Kruzicki) and George Halkoski. She attended grade school and graduated from Wausau High School in Wausau, Wisconsin in 1949. On May 5, 1951, she married Richard at St. James Church in Wausau, and resided in the Wausau area, with the exception of 1987 to 2012 when she and Richard resided in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Rose and Richard were avid polka dancers. They followed polka music and made many friends all over the country throughout their married life, entering and winning dance contests and trophies.

Rose is survived by one sister-in-law, Pat Platta. She is also survived by her children Rhonda (Michael) Karlen, Robin (Richard) Chimniak, and Royce (Linda) Platta. She was grandmother to Kari (Scott) Dahlke, Kali (Rebecca) Karlen, and Chouinard Chimniak, great grandmother to Devin Dahlke, Ryleigh (Cody) Weiler, Kendalyn Dahlke, Mackenzie (Josh Phillips) Karlen, Keegan (Nikole) Karlen, Kia Karlen and, aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jane (Greg) Holzem, brother-in-law Arnold (Arlette) Platta, brother-in-law Vilas Platta, brother-in-law Arthur (Nancy) Platta, and sister-in-law Sally (James) Borski.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Bell Tower Residence for their unwavering commitment and care to both Rose and Richard and for keeping them in their familiar surroundings to the very end. We would also like to extend our thanks to Aspirus at Home Hospice for bringing peace and comfort to Rose in her final days.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Aspirus Hospice, Bell Tower Residence, or donations for the family to hold memorial masses in Rose’s name.

Shirley M. Czerwonka

Shirley Czerwonka of Elderon passed peacefully into the Lord’s arms on March 2nd, 2021. She was 86 years old.

She was born the oldest child to Gordon and Marie (Easker) Gunderson on September 14th, 1934. She married Maynard Czerwonka on November 5th, 1952 and started a life and family in Elderon.

Shirley worked for over 50 years on her father’s potato farm Gunderson Potatoes in Elderon. During harvest, she was stationed at the top of the line, just before the potatoes were loaded onto the truck. She ensured all the potatoes that were shipped were of the best quality and hand picked out any discards. She would joke that she was at the top because she was the most important. She also worked several jobs as a short order cook at Maple Hills Golf Course and Downtown Café.

She enjoyed a very active social life in Elderon with her extended family and friends. In her later years, she would often travel on vacation to warmer climates in the winter.

She liked throwing horseshoes, snowmobiling and gambling both locally and going on casino bus trips. She always liked going out to eat, especially for breakfast and then shopping. Shirley loved going down to “The Den” (Wolff’s Den/Straight Home) or “The Corner” (Marks’ Bar) for a glass of tap beer with ice and socialization.

Shirley’s house was filled with life. She loved pets and she always had birds and a dog to accompany her. She was an avid cook, the house was never without desserts, cookies or a jar of chocolates. She would enjoy her sweets, and then say “I’ll start my diet tomorrow!” and laugh. When times got tough, she always gave the same advice “Listen here, just get over it!”

Shirley is survived by her four children, all of which reside in Elderon. Sue (Ron) Balthazor and their children Brenda (Paul) Ostrowski, Colette (Jake) Merrill, Shannon (Stephen) Feurstein and Brant (Kristen) Balthazor. Tim (Karen) Czerwonka and their children Blake (Lacey) Czerwonka and Brett (Johnny) Hastings. Scott Czerwonka and his sons Austin (Cristin) Czerwonka and Adrian (Brittany Rondeau) Czerwonka. Steve (Rachel) Czerwonka and their children Stephanie Czerwonka and Gavin Czerwonka. Shirley was preceded in death by Tim and Karen’s son Drew Czerwonka.

Shirley had an amazing close bond with her three sisters who survive her. Peggy (John) Breske of Elderon, Gail (Rocky Ermer) Wierzba of Elderon and Kathy (Jerry) Aanonsen of Wittenberg.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Grace, Ann and Max Czerwonka; Sam, Lucy and Isla Merrill; Sadie and Serene Ostrowski; Wyatt, Alexis and Dean Balthazor; Lark and Wynn Hastings and the newest edition Kat Czerwonka.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Maynard and grandson Drew Czerwonka and nephew Mark Woyak. Additionally, two brothers-in-law Jimmy Woyak and Al Wierzba.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family – St. William Catholic Church in Wittenberg on Friday, March 5th at 11:30. Visitation will be preceding mass at the church hall starting at 9:00am.

Eternal rest will be granted to her at Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Elderon. Following the graveside service, a funeral lunch will be served at Lisa’s at Lakeside for all in attendance.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff at Homme Home for the extraordinary care provided to her over the last several years. In addition, ‘Thank You’ to Aspirus Palliative Care, Benji & Jenny Schmidt and Father Matt Settle, for your kind words, assistance and prayers.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Barbara A. Noska

Barbara Ann Noska, 82 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on February 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to William and Norma (Kramer) Marsh on March 17, 1938.

She is survived by one son Robert (Annie) Noska, Wis. Rapids, three daughters Sandi (Paul) Mroz, Wis. Rapids, Janet (Randy) Zopfi, Vesper, Stacie (Marvin Free) Leppien, (Danny Leppien) Cable and daughter-in-law Kim Noska, Wis. Rapids along with many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill”, three sons, David, Clifford, and Glen.

She married Bill Noska on June 2, 1956 and they spent 61 years together until Bills passing on August 28, 2017. Barbara was the family caretaker and would do anything for her husband and family. She loved them all dearly and was happiest being surrounded by her family. She loved working her flowerbeds and watching the hummingbirds. She and her husband were avid music lovers and also loved traveling on their motorcycle. She was employed for 9 years at Ore-Ida Potatoes and not once took a sick day. She was one you could always count on.

Per her wishes no services will be held. The family will at a later date have a celebration of life.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Bruce G. Buchkoski

Bruce G. Buchkoski, 63 of Schofield passed away at home on February 1, 2021 after a chronic illness, surrounded by family. Bruce was born on February 17, 1957 to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski.

He is survived by his son Ryan Shultz, Wausau WI, brothers; Jerry (Cherri) Buchkoski, Sioux Falls SD, David (Pat) Buchkoski, Isle MN, sisters; Gayle Koppa, Schofield WI, Karen (Al) Nikolai, Kronenwetter WI, Diane Buchkoski, Kronenwetter WI, granddaughter; Laci Shultz, Wausau WI, Nephews and Nieces; Kevin Koppa, Wausau WI and Connie Koppa, Hatley WI and children Cody, Schofield WI and Kyle (Amanda), and child Connor, Weston WI and, Karrie (Mike) Hess and child Michaela, Tomahawk WI, Jason (Dani) Nikolai and children Kyler and Trever, Rochester MN, Chad Nikolai, Richmond IN, Cliff Buchkoski, MN, Scott (Deb) Buchkoski and children Emma, Amber and Leah, Stillwater MN, Caitlin (Nick) Abbas and children Beth and Emily, Lennox SD, Elise (Matt) Ellenz and children Andrew, Erica and Adam, Sioux Falls SD, John (Courtney) Buchkoski and children Louise and Felicity, Denton TX, and special family friends Karen Schlichting and Lori Lynn Luedtke.

Bruce was owner & operator of the Polack Inn Bar & Café for 36 years. He was well known for his Friday fish fries and was voted by the Wausau Chamber of Commerce as one of the best cafes in Wausau. He also got great pleasure from preparing feasts for family and friends. Bruce was well known for helping others in need. He was an accomplished carpenter completing many projects at the Polack Inn and for family and friends. His life was brightened by the birth of his granddaughter, Laci with whom he spent many happy hours. His happiest times were spent with his family at his home on Lake Nokomis.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice for their care for Bruce during the last few weeks of his life.

Private family services will be held at St Therese Catholic Church on Friday, March 12 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am with Father Albert officiating. Burial to be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the Spring/Summer. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a later date.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

