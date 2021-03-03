By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services online vaccination registry is not yet available in Marathon County, local heath officials said Wednesday, but there are other options for making appointments.

Though the registry will be pilot-tested in Marathon County in the future, for now vaccine-eligible residents should register with their health care provider or participating pharmacy. In Wausau, Young’s Pharmacy is taking registrations for their vaccination list, while Walgreens Pharmacy is taking appointments through the company’s members app.

The Veterans Administration is currently taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination for veterans age 65 and older who are already in the VA health care system. The VA is taking appointments for Fridays only and scheduling now for early April dates. Health officials are encouraging eligible veterans to call the VA at 800-872-8662 ext. 66274 to be added to the interest list so if cancelations or additional doses are received, an earlier appointment might be possible.

Pick ‘n’ Save, part of the Kroger organization, will be receiving COVID vaccine, said Marathon County Health Information Officer Judy Burrows. Registrations will be taken online when vaccines are available.

In Marathon County, 17,908 residents have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine while 10,412 people have completed the vaccine series as of March 3, Burrows said.

Residents 65 and older are still eligible and are prioritized over the groups that gained eligibility on March 1 because they are at highest risk of developing severe disease, needing hospitalization or dying, she said.

Local school districts have coordinated plans with area providers and the DHS to

schedule vaccinations for educators in the coming weeks. The scheduled is expected to be released later this week.



