WAUSAU – In the midst of another biennial budget and redistricting cycle, Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a full slate of proposals on a wide range of issues, from addressing the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to legalizing marijuana for medical use.

At 10 a.m. March 5, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Republican State Rep. Calvin Callahan of Tomahawk and Democratic State Rep. Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point for a discussion of upcoming legislative decisions and their impact on local residents.

Callahan and Shankland will discuss legislation they’re considering and will offer their reaction to Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals as well. Listeners are encouraged to call in or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

