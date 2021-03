By Shereen Siewert

Crews from multiple agencies are battling a structure fire that broke out Thursday morning at a Marathon County cabin.

The blaze was reported at about 11 a.m. on Schappsville Road in the town of Rietbrock, southeast of Athens. The first crews on scene indicated the structure was fully involved.

Athens firefighters called for mutual aid from Edgar. There’s no word yet on injuries or what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story.

