NEWS RELEASE – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that in addition to the numerous resources available on the DHS COVID-19 vaccine page, Wisconsinites can now call 844-684-1064 (toll-free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

The new call center is equipped to help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and assist with registration, including but not limited to providers using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry.

DHS community-based vaccination clinics and a few counties are in the early stages of rolling out the vaccine registry, which is not yet available in Marathon County. Priority groups, including people currently on wait lists from previously eligible groups within these counties, will be the first notified of the opportunity to schedule an appointment.

“Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it.”

Since Wisconsin began vaccinating frontline health care personnel and long-term care residents in mid-December, over 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Well over half of the population age 65 and older have received at least one dose since eligibility expanded to include them in late January. Wisconsin continues to rank among the top in the nation in terms of vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

As vaccinations in the state continue to ramp up, supply of COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin is still not enough to meet demand. It will take months to vaccinate all Wisconsinites. In the meantime, it remains critical to practice good public health practices like wearing a mask, staying home, and getting tested if you feel sick.

