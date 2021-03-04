(WAUSAU)- Patty Zemke, the 6th-Grade Health Teacher at John Muir Middle School, has been awarded a 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship. She was chosen for her ability to inspire a love of learning in her students, her ability to motivate others, her leadership, and her service within and outside of the classroom.

“It is a great honor to be nominated for this award by my peers. I am grateful to work with a supportive staff that is willing to try new ideas to do what is best for our students,” said Patty Zemke. “As for the students, they are the best part of my day. I love connecting with them, learning with them, and empowering them to become their best self.”

John Muir Middle School Principal Patrick Galligan said, “Patty continually works, both in her classroom, with student activities, and in her free time away from school, to help make a positive impact on the personal health of individuals in our community. Patty is also dedicated to increasing opportunities for individuals who sometimes have not always had their voices heard and has made a tremendously positive impact in our schools and the Wausau community overall.”

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship recipients and their schools each get a $6,000 grant and are recognized during a spring banquet.

Like this: Like Loading...