Editor's note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

John P. Garihee, 45, of Wausau. Feb. 25, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Lashann C. Marquardt, 40, of Merrill. First degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

John P. Lydon, 41, of Wausau. Feb. 26, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kyle M. Kennedy, 29, of Mosinee. Feb. 26, 2021: First degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

Marra A. Linden, 31, of New Lisbon. March 26, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy M. Nawrocki, 56, of Wausau. Feb. 24, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Shawn K. Borski, 49, of Wausau. Feb. 25, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse



Nicole R. Charnowski, 27, of Weston. March 1, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs on or near certain places, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Matthew P. Little, 43, of Wausau. March 2, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Cory D. Spencer, 22, of Milwaukee. Feb. 26, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver

Orion D. Gutowski, 22, of Merrill. March 2, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Paul D. Potter, 53, of Wausau. March 4, 2021: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping

Scott J. Hafeman, 59, of Weston. March 4, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse



Xao Yang, 28, of Wausau. March 4, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Schofield. Feb. 24, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Jamie L. Zdanovec, 40, of Wausau. March 2, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping-repeater

Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. March 4, 2021: Forgery

