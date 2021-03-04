By Shereen Siewert

Milwaukee Brewer fans will once again grace the stands at the ballpark this spring, after city officials approved a plan to launch the regular season at 25 percent capacity.

The Brewers opening day is set for 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

The Brewers have not hosted fans since Sept. 22, 2019 in a game against Pittsburgh. Milwaukee Heath Commissioner Kristen Johnson on Thursday approved the plan to allow fans at American Family Field.

Brewers season ticket holders and suite holders will be contacted in the next week, team officials said.



Like this: Like Loading...