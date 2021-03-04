(WAUSAU, Wis.) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce that its Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s (PTK) chapter, Beta Rho Zeta, has been recognized nationally for adding student members in 2020.

The recognition is part of PTK’s REACH Rewards program, which celebrates and rewards Phi Theta Kappa chapters excelling in membership development. More than 112,500 students across the world became PTK members in 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome all of our new members and are appreciative they see the value in accepting membership in Phi Theta Kappa, even in these unprecedented times,” said Shawn Sullivan, Director of Student Development. “We look forward to seeing them develop their leadership skills through their active participation in chapter activities.”

“Being a REACH chapter is more important this year than ever before as Phi Theta Kappa worked to support community college students in completely unfamiliar circumstances,” PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history — one that our students, chapters, and partner colleges worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Although this is a chapter award, it demonstrates that students are more focused on their futures than ever before, and their colleges are providing the opportunities to get them there — even amid a global pandemic.”

A full 91 percent of Phi Theta Kappa members will complete an associate degree or transfer to a four-year college, compared to just 38 percent of students nationally. Members have access to $48 million in scholarships — $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $46 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges. They can search for these scholarships and others, as well as transfer-friendly institutions and career pathways, on PTK Connect™.

Through exclusive PTK EDGE™ curricula, members learn how to navigate the often-tricky transfer process, build essential soft skills, and develop expertise to help them find employment. Members also have free access to PTK’s custom leadership program, which uses open sources to guide the development of personal leadership philosophies.

“When students get engaged in campus programming, explore leadership opportunities, and utilize personal development resources developed by PTK, real transformation happens,” said Christin Grissom, PTK’s Vice President of Scholarship and Membership. “We couldn’t be prouder of our REACH Chapters for their efforts to encourage PTK membership acceptance despite challenges presented by the pandemic and unlock limitless opportunities that PTK membership provides for deserving students.”

The 2021 REACH Chapters will be rewarded with free graduation stoles for their members.

