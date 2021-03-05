Richard Barrett

Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau and Wausau/Central Wisconsin Sports Authority, Inc. executive director Richard “Dick” Barrett has announced his retirement after serving the community for 13 years.

“His leadership and influence on tourism development has resulted in attracting thousands of visitors annually to the Greater Wausau and Central Wisconsin area during his tenure,” the CVB said in a news release.

Guided by Barrett’s leadership, the CVB and Sports Authority provided central Wisconsin with an economic impact of roughly $20 million dollars annually, and Marathon County achieved a 2019 Wisconsin ranking of No. 2 of the 72 counties for visitor spending, according to the news release.

Prior to joining the CVB, Barrett spent close to 30 years in the media business. His visions resulted in the initiation of numerous new media publications, including four newspapers, several direct mail publications, eBay Magazine, Michaels Arts and Crafts magazine, as well as some N.I.E. development involvement in the launch of USA Today, according to the release.

