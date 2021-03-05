WAUSAU – Marathon County Historical Society librarian and historian Gary Gisselman checks out the evolution of food shopping from the neighborhood grocery stores to modern supermarkets at 2 p.m. March 27. You can join in through the historical society’s Facebook page and YouTube.

More March events

History Chats: MARCH MAPness will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays through March.

Photo courtesy Marathon County Historical Society.

Every week, MCHS staff members Ben Clark and/or Gary Gisselman give a short presentation on a topic relating to the history of Marathon County. They will be broadcast through both YouTube and Facebook Live. Past broadcasts are also archived on the YouTube channel.

March 11- The Plat Map

How to read a plat map, why townships look like they do, and how Marathon County developed- viewed through the plat map.

March 18- The Street Map

How certain Wausau area streets and neighborhoods developed and the origins of street names.

March 25- The Sanborn Map

How to read Sanborn Fire Insurance maps, why they were created, and how they illustrate changes in single city blocks.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message, or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...