WAUSAU – Seven Wausau West High School student-athletes have signed with various institutions of higher learning to play sports at the college level.

Maddux Federici will play women’s hockey at St. Norbert’s College. Robyn Kirsch will play volleyball at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Taylor Yakey will play softball at Lawrence University. Peter Fuchs will play basketball at Brescia University in Kentucky. Natasha Bailey will play women’s tennis at UW-La Crosse. Wes Schneider will play football at Ripon College. And Ean Marciniak will play football at UW-River Falls.

“These are wonderful student-athletes that have been great Warriors and we wish them the best at their respective schools,” said Wausau West Athletic Director Brian Miller.

Like this: Like Loading...