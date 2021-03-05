MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced all in-person hunter education classes, including archery education classes, begins April 1.

To help protect Wisconsinites and staff from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those most vulnerable to infection and severe disease, established safety protocols to protect students, instructors and communities will remain in place when in-person instruction resumes.

Class Timeline

The DNR’s Recreational Safety and Outdoor Section will collaborate with volunteer instructors and partners to reopen all in-person hunter/archery education safety classes. The timeline is as follows:

Instructors may start to enroll traditional classes in GoWild on Monday, March 15, 2021

In-person traditional classes can begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Safety Protocols For In-Person Instruction

The DNR will enforce the following safety protocols for all in-person classes:

Social distancing of 6 feet between participants

Maximum of 50 participants in any one class

Face coverings are required for all participants

Sanitizing of class equipment

Availability and use of hand sanitizer

Outdoor class instruction where possible

The DNR remains firmly committed to the health and safety of recreational safety course instructors and students. The department receives the most up-to-date information and will continue to adjust course operations as conditions change. Learn more about the DNR Hunter Safety and other safety education programs here.

