Student pratices during Hunter Education Internet Field Day at McMiller Public Shooting Range Photo credit: Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced all in-person hunter education classes, including archery education classes, begins April 1.

To help protect Wisconsinites and staff from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those most vulnerable to infection and severe disease, established safety protocols to protect students, instructors and communities will remain in place when in-person instruction resumes.

Class Timeline

The DNR’s Recreational Safety and Outdoor Section will collaborate with volunteer instructors and partners to reopen all in-person hunter/archery education safety classes. The timeline is as follows:

  • Instructors may start to enroll traditional classes in GoWild on Monday, March 15, 2021
  • In-person traditional classes can begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Safety Protocols For In-Person Instruction  

The DNR will enforce the following safety protocols for all in-person classes:

  • Social distancing of 6 feet between participants
  • Maximum of 50 participants in any one class
  • Face coverings are required for all participants    
  • Sanitizing of class equipment
  • Availability and use of hand sanitizer
  • Outdoor class instruction where possible

The DNR remains firmly committed to the health and safety of recreational safety course instructors and students. The department receives the most up-to-date information and will continue to adjust course operations as conditions change. Learn more about the DNR Hunter Safety and other safety education programs here.