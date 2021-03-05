WAUSAU – A matching gift of $100,000 from a supporter of The Grand Theater will double the impact of all donations to the theater’s Ghost Light Fund, The Grand announced this week.

The historic theater – forced to close its doors a full year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic – has seen a revenue loss of over $2.2 million, according to The Grand. The matching gift of $100,000 will double the impact of all donations made to the fund through the end of June.

The Grand Theater has been the region’s home for the performing arts for more than 90 years, bringing artists from across the globe to its stage.

“The Grand has stood strong in downtown Wausau for nearly a century, and our community has always been incredibly supportive,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand Theater, in the news release. “We know they will help us through this challenging time, and we are grateful for this generous matching gift that will help us emerge stronger than ever.”

To donate to The Grand’s Ghost Light Fund, visit www.grandtheater.org, or call 715-842-0988.

