Donald J. Stifler

Donald Joseph Stifler, 84 years old, was many things through the course of his life. He was a championship baseball player, a businessman, a writer, a photographer, a Scout Master, he played tennis and golf, and he was a clubhouse comedian, but most people will probably remember him as a man with a huge heart, a loud laugh and a love for life. Don had more best friends than just about anyone, and his passing will surely leave a void in each of their lives.



In addition to all of the above, though, he was most importantly a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, father and grandfather.



Don was born November 11, 1936 moments before his twin brother Jerry, and thirteen years before their brother Mike, both of whom he leaves behind. They were raised Detroit Tigers fans in Dearborn, Michigan by their departed parents Winola and Edward Reese Stifler.



Don attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He then called Illinois home for the better part of two decades before settling in Wausau, Wisconsin to start his own business in the early 1980s. He called Wausau home until he retired to Minocqua, where he resided until his passing. If you find yourself up that way, stop in at Jacobi’s in Hazelhurst, ask if the stool at the end of the bar is taken, and tell them Uncle Don sent you.



He leaves behind five sons and their spouses, Jim (Karin), Tom (Linda), Mike (Meg), John and Matt (Jayme), and ten grandchildren (Nate, Colin, Ryan, Paul, Emmett, Miles, Clara, Henry, Cohen and Marlowe) all of whom love him deeply and will miss him immensely. He was also looking forward to meeting his first great-grandson, Reese, due in April.



Donald J Stifler was a man of strong faith and conviction. Through the course of his religious life he served as a Deacon at First Presbyterian, a CCD Teacher at St Marks Catholic and a Teacher at Saint Anthony’s Retreat Center. While in the end his body gave way to a consuming cancer and acute kidney failure, he has departed this earth a whole man, filled with the love and grace of his Lord.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Marcie Hauser and Linda Pelletier, as well as Billy and Nancy Schilling who provided Don with special care throughout his illness. They would also like to thank everyone from Ascension Hospice Home Care, Minocqua and Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau for their care and comfort during his final days.



As Don’s family and friends are spread far and wide, due to COVID there will not be a formal service. The family asks that you gather however you see fit to celebrate his life. If you would like to do something in his memory, consider making a donation to Ascension Hospice Minocqua, Aspirus Hospice House Wausau, or his favorite charitable organization, The Lakeland Food Pantry in Arbor Vitae.

Gretchen F. Egan

Gretchen Freund Egan, 71 years old, died peacefully on February 28th, 2021, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on February 1st, 1950 to the late Win & Mary (Ashley) Freund. She was an avid tennis player and golfer, though she was told to focus on her tennis game by her father after her temper caused her to throw a golf club at the course.

She attended Wausau High School and graduated in 1968. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in English and Journalism, as well as her Master’s degree in Education from UWSP.

She made her career as an educator, first to her two children when she stayed home to raise them, then later as a teacher of ESL/Project Reprieve at NTC and finally English/Journalism and Skyrocket Advisor at Wausau East High School until her retirement.

Gretchen had a caring heart and it showed through her community involvement. She was involved in many organizations. From her children’s elementary school PTO, to AAUW, church functions and caring committees, hospice volunteering, being an Oblate for St. Paul’s Monastery, and volunteering for Monk Gardens.

She was always working to help others and better the community around her. She was a social person and had an extensive group of friends from all stages of her life. Her friends describe her as a kind, gentle soul, with a caring, compassionate, loving nature, who was also both witty and strong. She had a welcoming smile and a contagious laugh. She was always writing letters to those far away, as well as meeting those close by for a meal, a book group, or a chat.

Her proudest accomplishment, however, was her family. She was a caring, selfless and devoted mother to her son Patrick and daughter Meg. She was happy to cook for any friends who were invited over and was always present at school and sporting events, even the cold, windy and sleeting spring soccer games. She embraced the addition of her son-in-law Theran to the family and enjoyed having another person on which to share her love.

Later in her life, she showed this same love and kindness to her grandchildren, Ben and Annie. They were her pride and joy and if you knew her, you knew about them. They loved to hear “naughty Nonny stories” about her antics during childhood (letting herself into the neighbors house at 6am Saturday morning to watch cartoons or setting off all of the car horns of her parents bridge group while they were having a lovely game inside).

She cherished her special time with her grandchildren, whether it was picking out flowers and planting with Annie, reading stories, playing cards/games, or making them ice cream treats any time of day, because “Why not? I am the Nonny.”

She is survived by her daughter Meg (Theran) Peterson & two grandchildren Ben & Annie (Wausau). Niece Katie Warner-Smith (Curt) and grand nieces & nephews, Emma, William, Elizabeth, and Charlie (Whitefish Bay, WI) and niece Hannah Freund (Bloomington, IL). She is preceded in death by son Patrick, parents Mary & Win Freund, brother Bob Freund, and sister Nancy (Freund) Warner.

Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life held at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.

Special thanks to the staff at Pride TLC for their loving care in her final days, and Aspirus Hospice staff for their kindness and assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Egan Family Memorial Scholarship ? the Wausau East Scholarship Fund or Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Marcella B. Scheithauer

Marcella B. Scheithauer, 87, Athens passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 5, 1933 in the town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Andrew and Sophia (Greiner) Westfall. On September 15, 1951 she married Joseph Scheithauer in Rib Lake. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2018.

Marcella worked at Rexnord as a supervisor until her retirement when she moved back up north.

Some of her favorite pastimes included baking, cooking, feeding people, listening to country music and polkas, watching the Bachelor and raising and caring for her dogs. She also loved hunting and the stories that came with it, especially waiting to hear what they saw, what they missed or the details of tracking. Marcella always enjoyed decorating for the seasons and took great pride in her appearance, always looking her best when she went out. Above all things she cherished the times with her grandchildren and always looked forward to having them come up and visit.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Dean) Mancl, Medford, 3 grandchildren, Tabetha (Joe) Schultz, Germantown, Chad (Jaclyn Johnson) Waukesa and Maranda Mancl, Grafton, 9 great grandchildren, Harrison Joe Mancl, Logan Robert Mancl, Camryn Olivia Mancl, Emerson Grace Mancl, Erica Faith Schultz, William Dean Schultz, David Joseph Schultz, Andrew Lonnie Schultz and Charles Leon Schultz, one brother Donald (Marlene) Westfall, Athens and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie, her siblings, Marvin, Gordon, Harold, Rick and Kenneth and her sisters Clara Henning, LaVerna Kramm, Myrtle Ninmerguth, Lucinda Nehrbass and Iris Schreiner.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. The Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery, Grafton. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by everyone who attends. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Steven J. Duebler

Steven J. Duebler, born April 21, 1943 passed away in the early morning hours on February 23, 2021 due to heart failure. He was 77 years old and was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother.

He is survived by his sister, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nephews and 3 nieces.

Steve was born and raised in Shawano Wisconsin and graduated from Shawano High School there. He traveled to many different places for work within and outside of the United States.

He loved taking pictures of those places and sharing stories of his travels. Flowers were his favorite thing to take pictures of and he had a special knack for growing indoor flowers too.

Steve was extremely intelligent, quick witted and had a great sense of humor. He had a smile that was contagious and a laugh to match.

Steve was amazing and will always be remember for being a loving, caring man. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends but will remain in our hearts forever.

