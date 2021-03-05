WAUSAU – There will be two questions that will impact the Wausau School District on the April 6 ballot and the district wants your support. While the reopening of schools in a safe and secure environment has been a main focus of the community over the past several months, it is now time to look to the future and improve the wellbeing of students and staff, the district said.

The district is asking the community to vote yes to both questions, allowing the district to expand it’s pupil services team and improve the facilities of all 18 schools, said Keith Hilts, superintendent.

Operating Referendum

This referendum asks for $4 million beginning with the 2021-2022 school year for recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining educational programs and staffing, providing full pupil services teams at each elementary school, and other safety, operational and maintenance expenses.

Bond Referendum

This referendum asks for $148.8 million for the purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of district-wide safety and security upgrades, school modernization, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements.

The April 6 referendum will have zero impact on your taxes if passed as new debt will replace expiring debt, according to the Wausau School District. Voting no would minimally lower your taxes the first and second years, and raise your taxes in the third year because of a loss of state aid.

For more information, visit https://www.yes4wausauschools.org/post/superintendent-keith-hilts-explains-the-tax-impact-of-april-6.

