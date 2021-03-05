WAUSAU – Pitcher Scott Youngbrandt and infielder Colten Schild, both from Saint Louis University, have been added to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021 roster.

Scott Youngbrandt

Youngbrandt, a right-handed pitcher, is originally from Tinley Park, Illinois. As a freshman, Youngbrandt made 40 starts for the Billikens in the field, playing in 47 games, according to the Woodchucks. In the 2021 season so far, Scott has pitched five innings with one strikeout.

Colten Schild

Infielder Schild, a Wisconsin native, ended the shortened 2020 season on a 10-game hitting streak that included two multi-hit games with a .318 average, the Woodchucks said. As a freshman, Schild tied for second on the team with five stolen bases. Currently, Schild has a .333 average with five hits in the 2021 season.

The Woodchucks’ 2021 home opener is June 1.

Like this: Like Loading...