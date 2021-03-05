Dear editor,

I am surprised and dismayed by the poor performance in Wisconsin for providing vaccine to its vulnerable citizens.

I had no idea, until I read it here, that the state is only now offering a computerized sign up option, and only in one county! How is this possible? Where is the high tech presence in this state?

I live in Oregon now, and there is a statewide online sign up option which has been in place for weeks. It’s not perfect, but has enabled my husband and me to be vaccinated.

My mother is 93, and still has not received her vaccine. She’s on several wait lists. With the state scheduled to get fewer doses, just how long will she wait?

Inexcusable!

Alice Isackson of Birkenfeld, Oregon

