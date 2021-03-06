By Shereen Siewert

A Rothschild man convicted of three counts of sexual assault will be released in Wausau after reaching his mandatory release date, according to the Wausau Police Department, and another offender will change his address in Wausau.

Leonard Ratliff, 70, was convicted of sex crimes in 1986 and in 2006, court records show. His mandatory release date is on April 6. In the most recent case, police say Ratliff drugged a 17-year-old girl who cleaned rooms at a Rothschild hotel and sexually assaulted her. Ratliff was the hotel manager at the time of the assault, according to past media reports.

Ratliff will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. He will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be subject to the Department of Corrections Global Positioning System (GPS), police said. Ratliff will remain on active supervision until 2030.

A second sex offender, released in June, will move to new housing, prompting a notification from police. Paul Podgorak, 54, was released in June. This week, he will shift from transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse to a residence in the 500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Podgorak is also on a GPS monitor.

Both men’s ongoing addresses can be found by accessing the Wisconsin Sex

Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

