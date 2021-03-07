Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Learn how Volunteers Help if Disaster Strikes our Area. This virtual informational meeting will educate you on what a Volunteer Reception Center is and how you can be a part of processing large numbers of volunteers in the case of a large-scale event. Join Volunteer Connection and RSVP on April 13 from 5-6pm. Contact 715-298-5719 for questions and to register go to https://www.secure.unitedwaymc.org/comm/SinglePageRegEvent.jsp?EventKeyHex=39303433

Blood Center of Northcentral WI: Donate Blood. During the donation process, only one pint of blood is drawn. People in need may not live without it. Healthy donors without any cold symptoms. Call 715 -842- 0761 first to make an appointment.

Got Time to Cook/Bake? People who enjoy cooking and baking to prepare meals at the new home for area youth (KATS: Keep Area Teens Safe). Contact Kathleen at 715-298-5053 or 715-370-0083 or director@katsinc.com

Social Media and/or Blog Writer. Good News Project is keeping the public informed of their services. If you have a passion for the environment and/or healthcare, and can express yourself through the written word, this would be a great fit for you! Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or Susie@goodnewswi.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Tennis Balls for Good News Project. Tennis balls are used on the legs of walkers that are distributed through the Health Equipment Lending Program (HELP Closet). Call Toni at 715-843-5985 to arrange donation. Tennis balls do not need to be precut. All donations are tax deductible.

Linens Appreciated. New sheet sets ( twin, full or queen) and towel sets are always welcome for new guests at The Women’s Community. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or alliewomenscommunity.org.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

