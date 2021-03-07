The Wausau RiverWolves took on the Milwaukee Power Saturday night at Marathon Park Ice Arena in a NA3HL Central Division contest. Heading into the game Wausau trailed in the season series four games to two.

Tommy Raith, from Winnetka, Illinois was able to find the back of the net halfway into the first with an assist by Hayden Shoemake, from San Diego, California. The second period carried the same amount of energy as Mason Ausmus of the Milwaukee Power scored the second goal of the night with assists from Tyler Nelson and Simon Ellingson. This was the only goal made during the second period, tying the game 1-1.

Third period started quickly as the Milwaukee Power scored their second goal three minutes in, once again by Mason Ausmus and with an assist by Riley Cassada. At the 8:45 mark the Power scored their third goal, made by Nate Stone and with assists by Maxwell Erstad and Ben Cremers, making the score 3-1. At the 11:15 mark into the third, Tyler Nelson of the Milwaukee Power scored their fourth goal with assist by Riley Cassada and Mason Proskin, giving Milwaukee the 4-1 win.

The win gives Milwaukee the season series between the teams.

Join the RiverWolves for $2 beer night presented by Budweiser next Saturday, March 13 at 7:10pm.

Like this: Like Loading...