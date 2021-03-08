Possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, sexual assault, burglary, drunken driving and a probation violation in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for March 8.

A 34-year-old Wausau man and a 46-year-old Appleton man were arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC. The stop occurred on Highway 51 in the town of Bradley around 9:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old Merrill man was injured following a one-vehicle crash on Highway G in the town of Pine River Monday evening.

A 30-year-old man from Ottawa, Illinois, was stopped and cited for speed after he was observed travelling 98 mph on Highway 51 in the town of Birch.

A local business was burglarized Wednesday night on Highway V in the town of Birch. When the owner arrived he found locks were cut and items were stolen. If you have any information about this burglary, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers using the P3 App or by calling 715-536-3726. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 37-year-old Gleason man was arrested on charges of 4th degree sexual assault and a probation violation Friday afternoon following an incident in the town of Russell.

A 50-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and a probation violation Saturday evening following an incident in the town of Corning.

A 54-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested for a first offense driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.

There were 25 controlled burns reported last week. With the warmer temperatures and the declining snow cover, you are reminded complete snow cover is needed to burn without a permit.

Two people reported striking deer last week.

