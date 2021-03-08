James “Jim” Wojcik

It is with great sorrow that we had to say our last earthly goodbyes to James “Jim” Wojcik. He left our world on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after suffering a fall at his home earlier in the week.

Jim was born in Milwaukee on January 27, 1940. Son of the late Edwin and Mamie (Kostka) Wojcik. He joined the United States Army and served his country honorably.

After being discharged from the service, Jim began his long career in auto industry sales.

On September 21, 1964, he married his best friend, Judy Barwick.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; his son’s, James (Julie) of Janesville, Jay (Chris) of Schofield, and Joel (Amy) of Denver, CO. He is further survived by his seven grandchildren, Collin, Ava, Kayla, Edwin, Kadin, Miles, and Kenna.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.

Jim was hardworking and enjoyed life. He was a great husband, father, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to Covid and his wishes, there will not be formal funeral services at this time.

Loren J. Kurth

Loren J. Kurth, 80 of Weston, WI, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4th 2021 with his family by his side. Loren was born Dec. 23, 1940 in Wausau, WI to Edward and Amelia Kurth.

Loren graduated from Wausau High School in 1959. After graduation, he was a roughneck on an oil field in Ogden, UT. Loren joined the Coast Guard in 1962 where he attained the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He married Jane Anschutz in 1965 in Sturgeon Bay, WI and they were blessed with one daughter, Lisa. From there he went to work for UPS for 28 years. Loren belonged to the Man-of-Honor Society and was a lifetime member of the AMVETS.

Loren was a man you meet but a few times in your life. His love and devotion to his family and friends knew no bounds and this world was a better place with him in it. To meet Loren was to love Loren. His quick wit and outgoing personality made him a close friend to all who knew him. All the neighborhood children loved him, as he would entertain them with all his tricks and stories.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson Reed, who he loved so much and was so proud of. In 2005 he gained a grand-stepson, William Schultz. Loren was overjoyed when Will called him Grandpa.

Loren is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Lisa (Doug Schultz), sister Ellen Charles, grandsons Reed Slaby, William Schultz (Nicole Yunk) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Platta, and brother William Kurth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Man of Honor Society, P. O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402.

Russell D. Hosey

Russell Dean Hosey, 58, of Spirit, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a courageous four-year battle with liver disease.

He was born on October 29, 1962, to the late Keith and Marjorie (Hays) Hosey, at the United States Marine Base at Whidbey Island, WA, where his father was based.

He completed his bachelor’s degree and worked for United Healthcare as a computer analyst. Russell was a veteran of the United States Army.

Russell is survived by his wife, Michele; daughters, Jessica and Courtney Hosey; step-children, Amethyst (Adam) Saed, Daniel Eversdyk, and Alecia Zainer; three grandchildren, Micheal, Lexi, and Landon; one sister; two step-brothers; as well as his wife’s family, who were all extremely important to Russ.

Early on Russ logged for a company in Oregon, where his love for the Oregon Ducks football team began. He was also a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar. Russ loved being in the outdoors.

Fishing was his greatest passion; especially after his liver disease made it so he was unable to work. Russ found his solace out on the dock, waiting for the next big catch.

Most important to Russ was his family. He loved to spend as much time as he could with his close family, he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, and he loved his wife Michele unconditionally.

His family asks that you remember Russ as a fighter. A man with a loving and compassionate heart, who always put his family first. They will miss his love and laughter, but his memory will live on in their hearts.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, March 8, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, as well as their family and friends for their constant love and support through these difficult times.

John O. Mootz, Jr.,

John “Jack” Otto Mootz, Jr., 99, of Schofield passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.

He was born on August 27, 1921 to the late John and Dora (Peterson) Mootz in the town of Maine. John served in the Army as a tank driver under General Patton and received a Purple Heart and many battle scars.

He met Lillian Schultz at a dance, and they were married on December 7, 1940 at Faith Lutheran Church and he was proud to have been married to her for 79 years until she passed. John and Lillian were wed prior to him leaving for World War II.

After serving in the war John built the family home in Schofield where they lived for many years. John retired on his birthday at 62 from James River.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending most weekends at his “palace” in New Wood, where he also enjoyed snowmobiling and making sausage. John had a deep faith and will be remembered as a good dad who was proud of his family.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Rita) Mootz of Merrill; daughter, Mary (Mike) Andrzcyzak of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Laurie (Keith) Withers, Kay (Jim) Kratwell, Kim (Dan) Kratwell, Scott (Jancy) Kleiber, Jenny (Tim) Kuether, Amy (Randy) Renken, and Erin Whitney; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim Schultz; sister-in-law, Eloise Schultz; several nieces and nephews; and granddog, Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian “Sissy” Mootz; parents, John and Dora Mootz; daughters, Baby Mootz and Katherine Kuether; great-grandson, Tyler Kleiber; son-in-law, Barry Kuether; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mootz; siblings, Roland Mootz, Eleanore Nass, and Lawrence Mootz.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

John’s family wishes to thank Aspirus Hospice, specifically Dr. Kevin O’Connell and the nurses, as well as the staff at Bell Tower for their wonderful care and concern.

Due to current recommendations, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Edward F. Kaisershot

Dear Reader: It’s hard to lose your parents. It’s hard to watch illness overtake them. It’s hard to make the painful decisions you are asked to make on their behalf when they can no longer speak for themselves. Both of our parents believed in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, in His death on the cross for their sins and in His resurrection on the third day. God blessed them richly with a long, full life together. And through them, God also richly blessed their family and, in a way, really everyone God brought them together with in some way, whether any of us realized it at the time or not. To say they demonstrated for us a model of Christian love, character, and “way to be” in the good times and in the hard times would be an understatement. On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, we lost our Dad of complications due to Covid-19. What you will read next was written by our Dad. So, our Dad in his own words to you:

Edward Fred Kaisershot was born May 10, 1928, at the family farm near Montgomery, MN, to the late Thomas and Josephine (Fricova) Kaisershot. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church in Montgomery, MN.

When he was 17 years old, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy. There he trained as a fire fighter. He was then transferred to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge, where he worked for 2-1/2 years. He was honorably discharged on May 9, 1949.

It was then that Ed met the love of his life, Erma Podevels. They were married on May 23, 1950. With Ed holding her hand, Erma passed away on April 30, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Twenty-three days later would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.

From the Navy, Ed began work with the U.S. Post Office, starting as a Clerk in the Milwaukee, WI post office. He then worked for a short time as a Rural Carrier in South Milwaukee, WI. In 1956, he received a transfer to the post office in Marathon, WI, where he worked for 22 years as a Rural Carrier. He was forced to retire early due to an on-the-job back injury. Altogether, Ed had 30 years of service with the U.S. Post Office.

Ed belonged to the National Rural Letter Carriers Association for many years. He was also its President for some of those years.

He belonged to the Social Service Club of Marathon, WI, of which he was its President for some of that time.

Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, pulling the family on water skis, camping, playing cards, reading, and playing his concertina.

In his retirement years, Ed and his wife Erma traveled south for the winter months. For nine of those years, they did campground hosts work for Lost Dutchman State Park, in the Superstition Mountains, located a short way from Apache Junction, AZ. They also worked as campground hosts for one year at Leesburg State Park, north of Las Cruces, NM. For two years, they sold Christmas trees, for a Wisconsin tree grower, in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area.

On September 24, 2012, Ed had the pleasure of going on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He had the added pleasure of being accompanied by his grandson, Marc Fosterling, as his grandpa’s Personal Guardian (Marc was himself an ex-marine). The whole experience is something Ed says he will never forget.

Ed and Erma had five children: Elaine (Glenn) Nass, Merrill, WI. Kathleen (Jerry) Fosterling, Marathon, WI. Ronald Kaisershot (deceased at age 47 years). Peggy (Richard) Brown, Sandy, UT. Marvin (Karen) Kaisershot, Elko, NV.

And four grandchildren: Marc (Erica) Fosterling, Eagan, MN. Faye (Nass) Cantrell, Merrill, WI. Katy (Joe) Miner, Elko, NV. Morgan Kaisershot, Elko, NV. And six great-grandchildren: Drake and Ayden Cantrell, both of Merrill, WI. Eliza and Leon Miner, both of Elko, NV. Charlotte and Cameron Fosterling, both of Eagan, MN.

Ed has two deceased brothers: Tony (Violet, survives) Kaisershot, Cleveland, MN, and George (Maureen, deceased) Kaisershot, Milwaukee, WI. And one deceased brother-in-law LaVern (Audrey, deceased) Podevels, Tomahawk, WI.

He is also survived by two other sisters-in-law: Marie (Bernard, deceased) Dahlke, Reeves, LA, and Marjorie (Orville, deceased) Manecke, Edgar, WI.

He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no funeral service. Now that Ed and Erma have both passed away, they will be buried together at Greenwood Cemetery, Tomahawk, WI. A private graveside service will be held in spring or summer. Their beloved traveling companion and fondly missed Shih Tzu dog, “Pebbles”, will be buried with them.

“And finally, I wish to make mention of one family who gave us a nice, warm welcome upon our arrival in Marathon, WI in 1956. They welcomed us into their home, helped us in many, many different ways, and we became good friends, having many good times together. That family was the Emanuel (known to most as Monie) and Edna Langenhahn family. And with my final words, I wish to say, ‘Thank You Monie and Edna.’”

If you are willing, please join our family in prayer:

Thank you so much, Heavenly Father, for the parents You gave to us. You knew the plans You had for them. And You know the plans You have for us. Help us grow in a closer walk with You in Your Will, in Your Word. In the name of Your Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen.

Laurell J. Knoeck

Laurell J. Knoeck, 91, was called to eternal rest on Friday March 5, 2021 while at home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born December 2, 1929 in the town of Marathon, son of the late Theodore and Hildegarde (Daul) Knoeck. On June 7, 1950 he married the love of his life, Lorraine Schreiber from Rocky Ridge at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Their marriage of 68 years ended with Lorraine’s passing on September 14, 2018.

Together, Lorraine and Laurell farmed in the town of Marathon, raising their four boys. In 1971 they moved to the town of Stettin where they operated a Surge Dairy and Farm Equipment business and also raised ginseng.

Laurell lived a life instilled with the importance of a work ethic, a strong faith, family and friends. He was a thinker and innovator, which allowed him to repair and create almost anything. He loved to tinker, to operate equipment and then to tell you about it.

In earlier days, he and Lorraine enjoyed snowmobiling, stealing chickens and pulling other pranks with their town of Marathon friends, traveling with Surge business partners and others, boating and times at Lake DuBay.

Laurell loved to write down his thoughts or share a good story with anyone that would take the time to listen—and good stories they were. He liked a good Friday Night Fish Fry with a Brandy Old Fashioned and the chance for time with family and friends that came with that.

Laurell took pride in the Knoeck family history, working on projects with his boys, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, riding his mule and golf cart, and of course—participating in and adding to the fun of Knoeckapalooza.

Laurell is survived by his sons, Larry (Jane), Charles (Nancy), and David (Laura), and daughter-in-law, Joanne Knoeck. He is further survived by grandchildren, Julie (Tim) Zuleger, Ted (Terri) Knoeck, Rebecca (Bill) Knoeck-Stancel, Jessica Knoeck (Nate Osfar), Nathan (Taylor) Knoeck, Matthew Knoeck, Nicole (Mike) Blumreich and Joshua Knoeck; step grandchildren, Heidi (Craig Nelson) Gorshe, Tammy (Jeff) Wickersham and Shawn (Lori) Mathwich; seven great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine Schreiber. Besides his parents and wife, Laurell was preceded in death by a son, James, a sister, Mary Alice (Donald) Bauman and by Lorraine’s siblings and their spouses.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Saturday March 13, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Recognizing the serious nature of the Covid pandemic, the family requests social distancing protocols be maintained, masks to be worn and brief contact during the visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Betty Hornung, James Straub, Dave Schillinger and all the others that took the time to help and care for Laurell.

