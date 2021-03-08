By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED: A statewide AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl has been canceled.

Police say Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins is safe and a suspect, Drevon Cobbins, is in custody.

No additional details about the man’s capture are immediately available. See the original story below.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice early Monday issued an AMBER Alert as police search for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The missing girl, Adreanna J. Juarez-Cobbins, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 1000 block of South 15th Street in Milwaukee. Police say she was driven away in a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu bearing the Illinois license plate FP108195.

The driver, Drevon Cobbins, is described as a 20-year-old Black man who is 6’1″, 155 pounds with a thin build and wearing a light blue puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and black Dave and Busters sandals. Cobbins has tattoos on his arms and chest.

Police say the vehicle was last seen headed northbound from the alleged abduction.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 or local police.

Like this: Like Loading...