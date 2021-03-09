ROTHSCHILD – The 11th annual Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show will be held March 12, 13 and 14 at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild.

This indoor/outdoor show features RV, camper, motorhome and camping equipment from seven Wisconsin dealers, and is available at discount prices.

Family activities will be offered, including the popular Trout Pond and Bill’s Musky Club Kids Casting.

Show hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 12; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. Adult admission is $8; youths younger than 12 are free. A military discount is offered. Parking is free. The Expo Center is in the Cedar Creek Mall off of Interstate-39 at 10101 Market St.

Show information is available at www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

