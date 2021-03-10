MERRILL – The Merrill Fire Department has hired its first ever fire inspector in department history.

Inspector Joe Bozinski has more than 20 years’ experience in the fire service and also serves as the fire chief for the Village of Maine Fire Department. Prior to becoming fire inspector, Bozinski worked full-time for Crystal Finishing Systems.

“My job is to form a business partnership between the department and property owners to keep lives and property safe,” Bozinski said in a news release. He will train for two weeks before he starts conducting fire inspections. Fire inspections have been postponed until March 19 by the state because of COVID.

The position is part-time, but it will provide a significant enhancement to the fire inspection division of the department and improvement to the overall operations of the department, the fire department said in a news release.

The position is 100 percent funded through the department’s 2 percent dues fund. Funding comes annually from the state for conducting fire inspections.

In a typical year, the department conducts about 1,200 fire inspections annually, it said. Bozinski will work 24 hours weekly.

