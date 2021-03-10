The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hello big world, it’s me Tux.

It has taken me a long time to feel confident enough to write the next chapter in my story but here I am, trying to be brave and hoping you’ll help me. My life hasn’t always been easy and I have a lot to learn about the comforts of home, trying new things and just being a dog.

I’ll need humans who are patient and kind, who introduce me to things slowly and don’t expect too much of me too quickly. I hope my new humans will enjoy taking walks, spending time outside and getting to know each other because I’m only interested in the forever kind of love.

I would prefer an adult-only home as I think active happy children would be hard for me. I wouldn’t mind if my new humans had another dog or even a cat, in fact that might help me to be brave, too. What do you say, are you ready to love me?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

